Nationals' Miguel Montero: Back from paternity list Tuesday
Montero was activated from the paternity list Tuesday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
As expected, the veteran backstop will make his return to the Nationals ahead of Tuesday's game with the Braves. His stay atop the depth chart will likely be brief, however, as Matt Wieters (oblique) is expected to return Wednesday. In a corresponding move, Jhonatan Solano (elbow) was placed on the disabled list.
