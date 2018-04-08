Nationals' Miguel Montero: Set to return Tuesday
Montero (personal) is expected to return to the team Tuesday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Montero was placed on the paternity list Saturday and is able to miss up to three games while attending to the birth of his child. Because Montero will be unavailable Monday against the Braves, expect Pedro Severino to receive another start behind the dish.
