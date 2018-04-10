Nationals' Miguel Montero: Not starting Tuesday
Montero is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Braves.
Despite returning from the paternity list ahead of the contest, the Nationals will keep him on the bench Tuesday. Pedro Severino will log another start behind the dish in his stead.
