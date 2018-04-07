Nationals' Miguel Montero: Placed on paternity leave
Montero was placed on the paternity list Saturday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
He could miss up to three games while attending the birth of his child. Jhonatan Solano was promoted from Triple-A to provide short-term catching depth. Pedro Severino will start at catcher Saturday and should see the bulk of the work while Montero is away from the team.
