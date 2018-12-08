Miguel Montero: Ends career to become agent

Montero called himself "pretty much retired" Saturday as he transitioned from a career as a player to one as an agent, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Montero launched an agency with his brother-in-law which represents 17 clients, including one big leaguer, Gorkys Hernandez. Montero played in just four games for the Nationals in 2018, which appear now to have been the final four games in his 13-year career. The catcher will end his career with a .256/.340/.411 line, finishing with 973 hits and 126 home runs. He won a World Series with the Cubs in 2016 and made the All-Star game in 2011 and 2014, both with the Diamondbacks.