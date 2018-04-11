Nationals' Miguel Montero: Designated for assignment

Montero was designated for assignment by Washington on Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

With Matt Wieters (oblique) activated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Wednesday's game, the Nationals decided against keeping three catchers on the active roster and removed Montero from the 40-man. He had appeared in four games this season but failed to collect a hit in 11 at-bats. Moving forward, Montero will be subject to the waiver wire, though he will report to Triple-A Syracuse if unclaimed by another organization.