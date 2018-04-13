Miguel Montero: Cut loose by Washington
Montero cleared waivers and was released by the Nationals on Friday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
The Nationals opted to go with Matt Wieters and Pedro Severino behind the dish in the majors, leaving Montero without a spot on the roster. As such, he'll now test the open market, though his mediocre showing over the past two seasons will likely limit him to a minor-league deal.
More News
-
Nationals' Miguel Montero: Designated for assignment•
-
Nationals' Miguel Montero: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Miguel Montero: Back from paternity list Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Miguel Montero: Set to return Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Miguel Montero: Placed on paternity leave•
-
Nationals' Miguel Montero: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...