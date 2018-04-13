Miguel Montero: Cut loose by Washington

Montero cleared waivers and was released by the Nationals on Friday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

The Nationals opted to go with Matt Wieters and Pedro Severino behind the dish in the majors, leaving Montero without a spot on the roster. As such, he'll now test the open market, though his mediocre showing over the past two seasons will likely limit him to a minor-league deal.

