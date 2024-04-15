The Nationals reinstated Senzel (thumb) from the 10-day injured list Monday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Senzel landed on the 10-day IL after he fractured his right thumb while fielding grounders before the Nationals' season opener. He played three games with Double-A Harrisburg as part of his rehab assignment and went 4-for-7 with one double, one RBI and three walks. Senzel is starting at third base and batting sixth for Monday's game against the Dodgers, per Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com.