Bleier opted out of his minor-league contract with the Nationals on Tuesday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
The Nationals will have two days to add Bleier to the major-league roster or give him his release. Bleier holds a 4.32 ERA and 10:2 K:BB over 16.2 innings this season with Triple-A Rochester.
