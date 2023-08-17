Bleier signed a minor-league contract Thursday with the Cubs, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.
Bleier has quickly found a new home after being released by the Red Sox last week. The veteran lefty reliever had struggled to a 5.28 ERA in 30.2 innings this season with Boston, but his career ERA is 3.27. He'll report for now to Triple-A Iowa.
