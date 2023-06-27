Bleier (shoulder) tossed a bullpen session Tuesday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
Bleier suffered a setback earlier this month in his recovery from a bout of left shoulder inflammation, but he's on the right track now and could maybe return to the Red Sox around the middle of July. The lefty reliever was originally placed on the 15-day injured list May 22.
