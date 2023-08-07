The Red Sox designated Bleier for assignment on Monday.
The 36-year-old has had a rocky August, allowing four runs in four innings of relief. In a corresponding move, the Red Sox selected right-hander Dinelson Lamet from Triple-A Worcester.
