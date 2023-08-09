Bleier was released by the Red Sox on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Bleier passed through waivers unclaimed after Boston designated him for assignment and is now free to latch on with another organization. The left-handed reliever has been shaky this season and has never missed many bats, but past success should earn him another chance somewhere.
