Bleier (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
Bleier's progress from left shoulder inflammation has been slow, but he's finally ready to test things out in game action. He's been out since late May, so the reliever figures to require multiple rehab appearances.
