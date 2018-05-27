Madson (pectoral) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Sunday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

Madson has played catch pain-free three times since Wednesday, but Sunday's bullpen session will be his first high-intensity throwing regimen since hitting the disabled list a week ago. It's currently unclear if the reliever will be ready to come off the DL when eligible on Thursday, but Sunday's throwing session should provide an update on where he stands in his recovery.

