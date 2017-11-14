Raburn (back) agreed to a minor-league deal with the Nationals, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

He ended the year on the DL with a back injury, having last played for the Nationals on July 22. It is unclear if this deal comes with an invite to spring training, but regardless, Raburn is highly unlikely to see significant work in the majors in 2018. He was essentially a replacement level player last year (negative-0.1 fWAR), which has been the case for the last two seasons.