Nationals' Ryan Raburn: Scratched from Friday's lineup
Raburn was scratched from Friday's lineup, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
There was no reason given for Raburn's removal from the starting nine, but expect an update if Raburn is suffering from some sort of ailment. Blake Perkins will take the field in his place.
