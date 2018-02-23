Nationals' Ryan Raburn: Out with side tightness
Raburn will not play in Friday's spring game due to side tightness, MLB.com's Jamal Collier reports.
Raburn was scratched from the lineup card while Andrew Stevenson will take his spot in left field. It doesn't sound like his injury should be too much of a concern as the club stated that was a precautionary move to pull him from the game. Barring any setback, Raburn should be back on the field in the near future.
More News
-
Nationals' Ryan Raburn: Scratched from spring game•
-
Nationals' Ryan Raburn: Agrees to minors deal with Nats•
-
Nationals' Ryan Raburn: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Nationals' Ryan Raburn: Takes batting practice Monday•
-
Nationals' Ryan Raburn: Moved from bereavement list to DL•
-
Nationals' Ryan Raburn: Officially placed on bereavement list•
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Podcast: How to draft first basemen
We give you tips on how to draft what is perhaps the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball....
-
Fantasy baseball: Best 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Aiming higher in Roto leagues
Heath Cummings says your approach in Rotisserie leagues should be far different than in head-to-head...