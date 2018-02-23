Raburn will not play in Friday's spring game due to side tightness, MLB.com's Jamal Collier reports.

Raburn was scratched from the lineup card while Andrew Stevenson will take his spot in left field. It doesn't sound like his injury should be too much of a concern as the club stated that was a precautionary move to pull him from the game. Barring any setback, Raburn should be back on the field in the near future.