Raburn was scratched from Friday's spring game against Houston, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

There was no reason given for the removal of Raburn at this time. The outfielder did miss the last five weeks of the 2017 campaign with a back injury but more should be known in the near future regarding his current status. In 25 big-league games last year, Raburn slashed .262/.304/.431 with two home runs and six RBI. Andrew Stevenson will be plugged into his place for Friday's contest.