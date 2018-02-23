Nationals' Ryan Raburn: Scratched from spring game
Raburn was scratched from Friday's spring game against Houston, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
There was no reason given for the removal of Raburn at this time. The outfielder did miss the last five weeks of the 2017 campaign with a back injury but more should be known in the near future regarding his current status. In 25 big-league games last year, Raburn slashed .262/.304/.431 with two home runs and six RBI. Andrew Stevenson will be plugged into his place for Friday's contest.
More News
-
Nationals' Ryan Raburn: Agrees to minors deal with Nats•
-
Nationals' Ryan Raburn: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Nationals' Ryan Raburn: Takes batting practice Monday•
-
Nationals' Ryan Raburn: Moved from bereavement list to DL•
-
Nationals' Ryan Raburn: Officially placed on bereavement list•
-
Nationals' Ryan Raburn: Will be placed on bereavement list•
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Podcast: How to draft first basemen
We give you tips on how to draft what is perhaps the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball....
-
Fantasy baseball: Best 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Aiming higher in Roto leagues
Heath Cummings says your approach in Rotisserie leagues should be far different than in head-to-head...