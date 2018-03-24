Raburn was released by the Nationals on Saturday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

A brutal showing in spring training (.080/.179/.080 across 28 plate appearances) confirmed Raburn wouldn't break camp with the Nationals, so the team decided to free the veteran up to pursue other opportunities. He'll look to catch on elsewhere, though his time as a viable platoon bat in the outfield may well be up.

