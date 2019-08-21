Freeman signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Wednesday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Freeman has spent most of the season in the minors, posting a 7.01 ERA, 2.03 WHIP and 42:29 K:BB across 52.2 innings with Triple-A Salt Lake. The lefty owns a career 3.62 ERA and 1.42 WHIP across parts of eight big-league seasons (228.2 innings) and will serve as bullpen depth for the Nationals.

More News
Our Latest Stories