Nationals' Sammy Solis: Sent down
Solis is not listed on the lineup card for Tuesday's game and has presumably been optioned to Triple-A Syracuse, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Solis gave up a go-ahead, three-run homer to Matt Carpenter on Monday, and afterward manager Dave Martinez made no attempt to hide his displeasure. "I don't know what else to do," Martinez said. "He's got to get lefties out." Matt Grace and Trevor Gott will be the left-handed options in the Nats' bullpen for the time being.
