Sammy Solis: Released by Washington
Solis was released by the Nationals on Saturday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Solis was tendered a contract in November despite struggling heavily over the past two seasons, posting ERAs of 5.88 and 6.41. By releasing him Saturday, the Nationals only have to pay Solis one sixth of his salary.
More News
-
Nationals' Sammy Solis: Reaches deal with Nationals•
-
Nationals' Sammy Solis: Brought back to big leagues•
-
Nationals' Sammy Solis: Sent down•
-
Nationals' Sammy Solis: Promoted to big club•
-
Nationals' Sammy Solis: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Sammy Solis: Fans five in impressive relief outing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Relief pitcher has always been a volatile position, but these days it offers fewer assurances...