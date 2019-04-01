The Padres reassigned Solis to Triple-A El Paso, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Solis attended spring training with the Padres as a non-roster invitee but was unable to secure a spot with the big club when Opening Day arrived. Since he doesn't have a spot on the 40-man roster, Solis may struggle to earn an early promotion to the Padres even if he performs well at Triple-A.

