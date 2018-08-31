Solis was recalled by the Nationals on Friday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Solis will take the bullpen spot previously occupied by Ryan Madson, who was sent to the Dodgers, but he'll presumably be working in a lower-leverage role. The 30-year-old has a 5.24 ERA in 34.1 innings with the Nationals this season. His solid 24.8 percent strikeout rate more or less cancels out an unimpressive 10.1 percent walk rate, leading to a palatable 4.38 FIP, but he's unlikely to be anywhere near the closer conversation any time soon.