Nationals' Sammy Solis: Brought back to big leagues
Solis was recalled by the Nationals on Friday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
Solis will take the bullpen spot previously occupied by Ryan Madson, who was sent to the Dodgers, but he'll presumably be working in a lower-leverage role. The 30-year-old has a 5.24 ERA in 34.1 innings with the Nationals this season. His solid 24.8 percent strikeout rate more or less cancels out an unimpressive 10.1 percent walk rate, leading to a palatable 4.38 FIP, but he's unlikely to be anywhere near the closer conversation any time soon.
More News
-
Nationals' Sammy Solis: Sent down•
-
Nationals' Sammy Solis: Promoted to big club•
-
Nationals' Sammy Solis: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Sammy Solis: Fans five in impressive relief outing•
-
Nationals' Sammy Solis: Cracks Opening Day roster•
-
Nationals' Sammy Solis: Still fighting for bullpen spot•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...