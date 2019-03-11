Padres' Sammy Solis: Picked up by Padres
Solis signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Monday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
Solis didn't spend a long time unemployed after being released by the Nationals on Saturday. He joins a team with a deep bullpen, though the Padres' left-handed relievers are thin with Brad Wieck battling cancer and Jose Castillo out at least two months with a flexor strain. Solis could win a job as the Padres' second lefty along with Aaron Loup.
