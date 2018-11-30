Solis signed a one-year, $850,000 contract with Washington on Friday to avoid arbitration, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Solis appeared in 56 games for the Nationals in 2018, though he posted a disastrous 6.41 ERA and 1.55 WHIP while working in low-leverage spots. He will likely be able to pin down an Opening Day roster spot, as his 4.95 FIP and 44:18 K:BB across 39.1 innings should've led to better results this past season.

