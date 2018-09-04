Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Set for another sim game

Doolittle (toe) will throw a simulated game Wednesday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Manager Dave Martinez said Doolittle looked good during a simulated game Sunday, but the southpaw's velocity was apparently down, so the Nationals want to get one more look at him to make sure he's mechanically sound before clearing him to return. Once active, Doolittle figures to immediately reclaim closing duties.

