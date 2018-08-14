Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Tosses bullpen session Tuesday

Doolittle (toe) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Tuesday marked the first time Doolittle was able to throw off a mound since injuring his left toe near the start of July. If everything checks out OK after Tuesday's session, the closer could progress through the rest of his rehab rather quickly.

