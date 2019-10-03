Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Named starter for NLDS Game 2

Strasburg will start Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the Dodgers on Friday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Strasburg pitched 34 pitches in relief during Tuesday's wild-card matchup against the Brewers, but manager Dave Martinez indicated that the team views the relief appearance as similar to a normal workload he'd see between starts. Strasburg's start during Game 2 also makes him available to start a potential Game 5 of the NLDS if it would be necessary. The 31-year-old carries a 251:56 K:BB and an 18-6 record this season.