Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Strikes out seven in win over Braves

Strasburg (12-4) allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks across 5.1 innings to earn the win Thursday against the Braves. He struck out seven.

Strasburg scattered baserunners through the early innings before struggling in the sixth, when he allowed two runs on two hits and a walk before leaving with one out. He ensured himself the win with his own bat, as he drove in five runs on three hits at the dish to help his club pull away. Strasburg came in with 13.1 scoreless innings over his last two turns, so while this was an acceptable performance, it was a step down from his recent results. He'll look to bounce back next week at home against the Rockies.