Strasburg (neck) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Friday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Strasburg hasn't yet resumed facing hitters and has been limited to mound work recently. The Nationals haven't yet indicated when the right-hander will be able to return to game action, but he'll presumably require several weeks to build up once he's cleared to face hitters. A better recovery timetable will likely come into focus once he's able to ramp up his throwing program.
