Garrett (fibula) said that he's no longer wearing a boot on his left foot and was able to resume running on a treadmill Monday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Garret underwent surgery in late August to address a fractured fibula and also had a procedure on his ankle, resulting in him behind slightly behind schedule as he begins his offseason training program. The 28-year-old said he's still aiming to be ready to go for spring training, and the fact that he's already running three months before position players report to camp is a positive sign. Garrett served primarily as a short-side platoon option at left field and designated hitter in 2023, batting .269 with nine home runs, three stolen bases, 40 RBI and 40 runs over 89 games.