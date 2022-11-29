Garrett signed a one-year, major-league deal with the Nationals on Tuesday.
Garrett made his MLB debut in August last season and got off to a fast start to his career, slashing .276/.309/.539 through 81 plate appearances. The 27-year-old outfielder will compete for time in the outfield with Alex Call and Lane Thomas, but it's reasonable to expect Garrett to get his fair share of action in the majors this year.
