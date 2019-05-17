Sipp (oblique) will make a minor-league rehab appearance Saturday at High-A Potomac, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

Sipp was eligible to be activated off the 10-day injured list Friday but will need at least a few more days before rejoining the Nationals. The 35-year-old will be re-evaluated following Saturday's outing, so he could seemingly return to the majors if all goes well.

