Sipp (oblique) could be activated to begin the Nationals' series Monday against the Mets, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Sipp threw an inning Saturday night at High-A Potomac and apparently had no setbacks. As a result, he could be activated as early as Monday. Sipp struggled in the early portion of the season, recording a 6.00 ERA and 1.44 WHIP across nine innings.