The Nationals activated Sipp (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Monday.

Sipp was sidelined for two weeks with the oblique strain, but proved his health by tossing a scoreless frame for High-A Potomac over the weekend. Prior to landing on the IL earlier this month, Sipp hadn't found much success with the Nationals, giving up six runs on nine hits and four walks in nine innings.

