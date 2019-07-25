Sipp struck out the only batter he faced to record his eighth hold of the season in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Rockies.

He remains the top LOOGY in the Nats bullpen, having thrown only 19 innings across 33 appearances this season. Sipp's overall numbers (3.79 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 7.6 K/9) and his limited role keep him off the fantasy radar even in deep formats.