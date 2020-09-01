site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Trea Turner: Collects four hits
Turner went 4-for-5 with a solo homer and three runs scored in Monday's 8-6 loss to the Phillies.
Turner's seventh-inning solo homer gives him seven on the season. The 27-year-old shortstop has been unstoppable lately; he's riding a 16-game hitting streak with 15 hits in the last four games.
