Nationals' Trea Turner: Dealing with ingrown toenail
Turner has an ingrown toenail and will be held out of the Nationals' Grapefruit League game Monday against the Marlins, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
The issue is considered minor and Turner expects to return to spring action as soon as Tuesday. With Turner getting the day off Monday, Matt Reynolds will pick up the start at shortstop, according to Janes.
