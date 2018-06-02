Nationals' Trea Turner: Extends hitting streak to 13 games Friday

Turner went 1-for-4 in Friday's loss to the Braves.

The Nats only managed two hits all night off Mike Foltynewicz, but Turner still managed to extend his hitting streak to 13 games. The shortstop hasn't exactly been on fire over that stretch, however, collecting multiple hits only three times and posting a .281/.305/.404 slash line with one homer, seven RBI, six runs and three steals.

