Robles (hamstring) had an MRI Saturday and it revealed a mild hamstring strain which will keep him out of the Nationals' lineup Sunday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Robles was forced to leave Game 2 early after he suffered the injury while trying to leg out a bunt in the eighth inning. The center fielder will be available off the bench as a pinch hitter for the Game 3 Sunday as Michael Taylor gets the nod in his place. Robles has gone 2-for-8 with three strikeouts and a run scored so far in the playoffs.