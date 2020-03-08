Nationals' Victor Robles: No issues in return
Robles went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in a split-squad game against the Mets on Saturday.
He was slotted in at DH in his return to the lineup from a minor oblique strain. Robles is probably still a couple days away from seeing action in center field, but at this point there's no reason to think his status for Opening Day is in any jeopardy.
