Robles went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in a split-squad game against the Mets on Saturday.

He was slotted in at DH in his return to the lineup from a minor oblique strain. Robles is probably still a couple days away from seeing action in center field, but at this point there's no reason to think his status for Opening Day is in any jeopardy.

