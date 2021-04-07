Robles went 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over Atlanta.

The center fielder seems to be taking his new duties as the Nats' regular leadoff hitter seriously. Robles came into the season with a career OBP of only .320, but if the 23-year-old continues to display improved patience at the plate, it would turn him into a much more significant fantasy asset as additional runs and steals would likely follow.