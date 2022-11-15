Hernandez was outrighted to Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
As a 35-year-old left fielder who has been worth exactly -0.1 fWAR in each of the past three seasons, it's easy to see why Hernandez was cast off the 40-man roster. This greatly diminishes his deep-league value, as the Nationals have one of the shallowest depth charts in the league, so Hernandez's value was solely tied to getting playing time for Washington in the short term.
