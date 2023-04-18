Hernandez was released by the Nationals on Tuesday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Hernandez made 616 major-league plate appearances with the Nats between 2021-2022, but he's now 35 years old and had struggled to a .205/.225/.256 bating line through 40 plate appearances this season at Triple-A Rochester.
More News
-
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Done for season•
-
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Lands on injured list•
-
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Not starting Friday•
-
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Remains out of lineup•
-
Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Held out Tuesday•