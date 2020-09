Gomes went 2-for-4 with two runs and one strikeout during the win in Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the Marlins.

Gomes has continued to split time with Kurt Suzuki behind the plate this season, but he's put together some solid stat lines recently with multi-hit performances in two of his last four games. The 33-year-old is now hitting .282 with 11 runs and 11 RBI over 23 games this season.