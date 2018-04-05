Antuna will begin the season with Low-A Hagerstown, Mike Rosenbaum of MLB.com reports.

The Nats' No. 4 fantasy prospect flashed his impressive offensive ceiling as a 17-year-old in Rookie ball last season, slashing .301/.382/.399 with a precocious 23:29 BB:K in 199 plate appearances. Antuna will likely man second base for Hagerstown while Luis Garcia handles shortstop, and the duo should stick together through the lower levels of the minors as the club's double-play combo of the future.