The Nationals selected Brzykcy (elbow) to their 40-man roster Tuesday.

Brzycky did not pitch in 2023 because of a forearm/elbow injury that eventually led to Tommy John surgery, but he is expected to return at some point in 2024 and is now protected from selection in next month's Rule 5 Draft. The 24-year-old right-hander carries a 3.49 ERA with 181 strikeouts in 123.2 career minor-league innings.