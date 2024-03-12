The Nationals optioned Brzykcy (elbow) to Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday

Brzykcy will head back to the minors after surrendering nine runs across 18 innings during spring training while striking out 18 batters and walking nine. The 24-year-old righty was dominant in Double-A in 2022 with a 1.89 ERA and 1.05 WHIP across 38 frames and didn't allow a run in two Triple-A appearances upon being promoted at the end of the year. However, a forearm strain cost him the entire 2023 campaign, and Brzykcy underwent Tommy John surgery in June to address the issue. If Brzykcy is able to return to his 2022 form at Rochester once he fully recovers from his procedure, he could be a candidate to join Washington's bullpen at some point this season.